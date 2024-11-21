YW provides more info on facility project

Editor’s note: The YWCA of Van Wert County recently announced its plans for a new facility designed to enhance and expand its Survivor Services and Youth Development programs and services. Over the next few weeks, the YWCA will publish articles to address frequently asked questions and provide insight into the reasons behind this new building.

Staff reports/submitted information

The YWCA provides emergency and long-term housing for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault, along with comprehensive case management, therapy services, economic empowerment, and employment support. They operate a 24-hour sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking hotline serving Van Wert and Paulding Counties. They also respond to hospitals, law enforcement, social service agencies, and victims in both counties.

The YWCA is a century-old building that was originally designed to provide housing and social support for young women entering the workforce or attending school. While the historic building has served the community well, the living spaces are outdated, with communal bathrooms, kitchen, and common areas that present challenges for residents. Additionally, the building’s age and temperature control issues further impact the comfort and safety of residents.

The new facility will offer private, apartment-style living spaces for each resident, including their own bathroom and kitchenette. These upgraded accommodations will create a more dignified, secure environment that fosters healing and recovery for survivors. “Every resident deserves a private, safe place to heal from their trauma,” said Director of Survivor Services Jamie Evans.

The new facility will feature a dedicated Survivor Services wing, with a separate entrance to maintain confidentiality and ensure the safety of residents. The building will also provide private parking, as well as discreet, resident-only entrances that are carefully shielded from public view. These measures are designed to further protect the privacy and security of those staying at the facility. Additionally, there are plans to expand residential services to include permanent supportive housing for women and children.

While the new location is slightly further from downtown Van Wert, the YWCA will continue to offer transportation services, ensuring that residents without personal vehicles will have access to the resources they need.

“We are committed to providing a safe, private space where our residents can heal and rebuild their lives,” Evans added. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our community and offer a higher level of care for those who need it most.”

Through this expansion, the YWCA of Van Wert County remains committed to supporting survivors of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault.

For more information about YWCA Survivor Services, contact Jamie Evans at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org. For more information on the YWCA Capital Campaign, contact Kimberly Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.