Accused killer to stand trial in April

VW independent staff

Ryan Houser, the Rockford man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in early September of 2023, will stand trial in April, 2025. Trial dates were established during a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Friday morning.

Houser is facing four charges – aggravated murder, murder, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence. The charges are connected to the death of Barbara Ganger, 43, who was found dead in her Van Wert apartment.

Check Saturday’s News page for a fully updated story.