Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 14

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area regional championship football games played on Friday, November 22.

Division VI Region 22

Bluffton 24 Patrick Henry 7

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater 45 Anna 21

Division VII Region 26

Columbus Grove 14 Delphos St. John’s 0

Division VII Region 28

Marion Local 21 Minster 7