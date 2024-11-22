Girls hoops: Van Wert falls to Ottoville

VW independent sports

In the season opener for both teams, Van Wert fell to visiting Ottoville 52-26 on Friday.

The Big Green led 13-10 after the first quarter, then outscored the Cougars 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 26-12 lead into halftime. Ottoville’s lead expanded to 28-18 after three quarters. Brooklyn Koester led all scorers with 14 points, including 10 points in the second quarter. Carly Thorbahn added 13 points, and Kendall Schnipke chipped in with eight points.

Kendra Deehring led Van Wert with eight points, including five in the first quarter, while Jazzlyn Florence and Katie DeAmicis added six and five points respectively.

Ottoville also won the JV contest 27-21.

Ottoville (1-0) will host Crestview tonight and Van Wert (0-1) will return to action Monday at Lima Central Catholic.