Landers elected BSSA President

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers was nominated and subsequently voted into the position of President of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association (BSSA) for 2025. Sheriff Landers was voted into the position at the Association’s annual conference last week in Sandusky.

Sheriff Landers

“I am truly honored to have the other 87 Ohio Sheriffs’ trust to vote me into the Presidency of BSSA,” Sheriff Landers. “I have been on the board of directors for 11 years, and I am looking forward to the challenges before me.”

The BSSA has been in existence since 1931. Over the past 94 years, there has never been a president of the association from a county, such as Paulding, with a population under 20,000 citizens. All 88 Sheriffs in Ohio are members of BSSA, along with 3,200 deputies and approximately 17,000 associate members. Citizens interested in becoming an associate member may contact their local wheriff.

“My predecessor, Sheriff David I. Harrow, introduced me to BSSA,” Landers said. “He outlined the importance of being involved with committees within the organization, as well as the board of directors’ meetings. There has never been a BSSA President from Paulding County, and I am grateful to pave the way for future sheriffs of our small, but respected county.”

Sheriff Landers will assume the role of BSSA President January 1.