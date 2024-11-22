New inductees…

The Lincolnview Honor Society recently inducted officers and welcomed 23 new members. Officers include President Trace Klausing, Vice President Kaylyn Gerold, Secretary Lindsey Hatcher, Treasurer Evan Elling, and Historian Emma Bowersock. Newly inducted seniors include Hailey Font, Alex Hefner, Dalton Keysor, Blaze Linser, Grace Linton, and Cody Ricker. Both Hefner and Ricker were also recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at Vantage Career Center. Juniors inducted are Jayden Bragg, Keira Breese, Abigail Dannenfelser, Ella Elling, Zaria Harter, Kendall Hoffman, Brynn Hoghe, Abigail Jones, Amelia Longstreth, Brynleigh Moody, Chayse Overholt, Delana Rank, Harper Reindel, Elyssa Renner, Lainey Spear, Braylee Welker, and Grant Zielke. Students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA along with an exemplary record of attendance, student leadership, positive character, and community service. The Lincolnview Honor Society has been in existence for 65 years.