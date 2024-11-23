Lois L. Ellis

Lois L. Ellis, 95, of Van Wert passed away at 1:25 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born July 11, 1929, in Van Wert a daughter of Lester and Margaret (O’Day) Gallant, both of whom are deceased. On September 3, 1948, she married Vearl Ellis. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2022.

Lois Ellis

Lois is survived by two daughters, Marcia (Tim) Moody of Ohio City. and Linda (Ron) Wells of Van Wert. She is also survived by grandchildren, T. Anson (Laura) Moody, Brendon (Kylee) Moody, Kevin Linton, Ashley (Jason) Horstman, and Angela (Jesse) Wiseman and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by a son, Vernon. His wife Cheryl also survives. A sister, Jenny E. Cashel also preceded her in death.

Lois was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed family trips, shopping, eating at Arby’s, and getting her nails done. She had been a member of the Wesley Church of Van Wert.

Per Lois’s wishes there will be no public visitation. There will be a private family service.

Preferred memorials: Wesley Church of Van Wert.

Arrangements were made through Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.