80 million traveling for Thanksgiving

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you have travel plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, you certainly won’t be alone.

AAA is projecting 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, November 26, to Monday, December 2. This is the first year the Thanksgiving forecast is a longer timeframe to include the Tuesday before the holiday and the Monday after. Historically, AAA only looked at Wednesday through Sunday. The forecast does not take into consideration winter storms that could affect travel, including the midwest.

Tens of millions of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday period. AAA photo

This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and two million more than in 2019. It also includes 3.2 million Ohioans.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

AAA projects a record 71.7 million people, including nearly three million Ohioans, will travel by car over Thanksgiving – that’s an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year. This year’s number also surpasses pre-pandemic numbers when 70.6 million people drove to their Thanksgiving destinations in 2019.

Keeping in mind that roads will be much busier than normal, the worst times to travel by car, especially in and out of metro areas, are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day itself when interstates and highways are typically clear. Drivers returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning, and those coming back on Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

Gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023. The national average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.26. Falling oil prices this autumn may help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, and that could happen before drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving. Regionally, drivers east of the Rockies will find gas between $2.25 to $2.50 a gallon in more than a dozen states.

Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday, an increase of two percent compared to last year and a nearly 11 percent increase over 2019. That figure includes approximately 275 Ohioans who are expected to take to the skies for the holiday. According to AAA booking data, air travelers are paying three percent more for domestic Thanksgiving flights this year.

Nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. This category is seeing an increase of almost nine percent compared to last year and an 18 percent jump over 2019, in large part due to the popularity of cruising. The demand for cruises has been red-hot post-pandemic. Domestic and international cruise bookings are up 20 percent compared to last Thanksgiving.