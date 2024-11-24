Christmas in the Village schedule set

Here is the schedule of events for the 2024 Convoy Christmas in the Village in downtown Convoy.

Friday December 6

Dining at Cheers & Gears Bar & Grille, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Knight Pizza.

Enjoy shopping – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders, Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose & Danny’s Food Mart.

Festival of Trees and Snowman Display – 3-6 p.m. at the Convoy the Opera House.

Saturday December 7

Dining at Cheers & Gears Bar & Grille, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Knight Pizza & Flying Burrito (at market, carryout only).

Enjoy shopping – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kris Kringle Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Intensity Fitness/Recovery Massage (purchase gift cards), Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose & Danny’s Food Mart for donuts & coffee.

Brumback Library Convoy, 9:30 a.m., storytime and crafts.

Fry Pie Pick Up – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fry Pie Bakery.

Train Displays – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VMC Building.

Festival of Trees and Snowman Display– 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Opera House & Annex.

Adult Board and Brush – 10 a.m. at Special Occasions.

Kids Face Painting and Kids Craft – 12-2 p.m. at Special Occasions.

Santa Claus in the Village Square from 12-2 p.m., sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.

Horse-drawn wagon rides from 1-4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.

Kids pinata, 2 p.m. in the Convoy Village Square.

Sunday December 8

Dining – Flying Burrito (at market and carryout only) and Knight Pizza will be open from 3-11 p.m.

Shopping – 1-5 p.m. at Kris Kringle Market; 12-5 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders, Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose, and Danny’s Food Mart.

Cookie Walk – 12-2 p.m. at the Fry Pie Bakery while cookies last. Fry Pie sales- 1 p.m. at Fry Pie Bakery if needed.

Kris Kringle Market – 1-5 p.m. at the Convoy Fox Hunters.

Festival of Trees and Snowman Display -1-5 p.m. at the Convoy Opera House & Annex.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate – 1-5 p.m. in the alley by the Village Square.

Train display – 1-5 p.m. in the VMC Building.

Pet parade- 2 p.m., with registration at the Convoy Methodist Church.

Cookie decorating – 2 p.m. in the Annex.

Ugly Sweater event – 3 p.m. at the Convoy Opera House.

Memory Tree – 5 p.m. in the Convoy Village Square, with the reading of names and lighting the tree.

O Holy Night Children’s Candlelight Parade – 5 p.m. Kids meet at the Convoy Methodist Church and will parade to the downtown ending at the Convoy Village Square for the reading of the Christmas Story, caroling and prayer.

Sponsors for the event include the Convoy Lions Club, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Harting Farms, CCT Co., Harting Homesteaders, Cooper Farms, Raymond Hertz, The Phunky Pheasant, Cowan & Son, Larry and Diane Webb, Leland Smith Insurance, Convoy Community Days, Greenway Bank, Recovery Massage, First Bank of Berne, and Fiock Farms.