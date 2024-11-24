Girls hoops: Lancers win, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 58 Continental 24

CONTINENTAL — The Lancers had no trouble in the season opener, defeating Continental on the road 58-24 on Saturday.

Lincolnview set the tone early by racing out to a 21-2 first quarter lead, with Keira Breese scoring eight points and Emerson Walker adding six. The two combined to hit four treys in the opening stanza. Meanwhile, Continental’s points came on a pair of foul shots. Breese and Walker combined for 10 more points in the second quarter and the Lancers enjoyed a 35-8 halftime advantage, and a 52-19 lead after three quarters.

Breese led all scorers with 17 points and Walker added 15. Ashlyn Price added eight points. As a team, Lincolnview connected on nine treys and hit 13-of-23 free throws.

Lincolnview (1-0) will travel to Ottoville on Tuesday.

Ottoville 53 Crestview 40

OTTOVILLE — Despite a game-high 23 points from Ellie Kline, Crestview fell to Ottoville 53-40 in girls non-conference basketball action on Saturday. It was the second win in as many nights for Ottoville.

The Big Green carried a 10-6 lead into the second quarter, then used a 9-2 run to pull away. By halftime, Ottoville enjoyed a 26-15 lead, then led 37-27 after three quarters. Kendall Schnipke led Ottoville with 17 points.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. Crestview (1-1) will travel to Parkway and Ottoville (2-0) will host Lincolnview.