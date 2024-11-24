Ohio Has Talent! seeking auditions

Submitted information

Contestants for a statewide talent competition have a chance to win $1,000, $500, or $250.

Auditions for Ohio Has Talent! 2025 are set for from 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 13, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at Calvary Evangelical Church on Van Wert-Decatur Rd. in Van Wert. Audition applications may be downloaded at www.comhealthpro.org/event-calendar.

The top acts selected will perform in the Ohio Has Talent! on March 1, 2025 show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. All entertainment talents are welcome including single and group acts. Talents beyond singing and dancing are especially encouraged to audition.

Prize winners are based on audience votes.

Ohio Has Talent! is a benefit show for the patient care fund of CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit organization serving northwest and west central Ohio.

For more information call Kim Mason at 419.238.9223 ext. 1117.