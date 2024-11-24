On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Schedules are subject to change.
WKSD
Tuesday, November 26 – Defiance at Wayne Trace (girls basketball)
Friday, November 29 – Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (boys basketball)
Saturday, November 30 – Holgate at Antwerp (boys basketball)
WERT
Friday, November 29 – Crestview at Van Wert (boys basketball)
Saturday, November 30 – Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert (boys basketball, pregame at 5 p.m.)
