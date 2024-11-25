A weekend of wonder at the NPAC

The holiday season is here, and what better way to celebrate than with unforgettable entertainment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center? This Saturday, November 30, Forever Motown – A Holiday Celebration takes the stage, bringing the sounds of classic Motown hits to Van Wert. It’s the perfect way to continue the Thanksgiving weekend fun with family, creating new memories while dancing in your seat. This show features G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners and Member of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations, and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of The Marvelettes, with an All-Star live band. This is a full stage production of your favorite hit songs. With tickets starting at just $25, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Enjoy fine dining before Forever Motown at the elegant Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Dr. in Van Wert. A buffet dinner starting at 5 p.m. provides an array of great food before the show and it’s just two minutes from the Niswonger. This option is open to all Niswonger guests on this show night, no need to be a member, just make your reservation.The buffet is only $25 per person. Call Willow Bend at 419.238.0111 today.

Enjoy classic Motown hits with Forever Motown Friday night. Photos submitted

The fun continues with a show for all ages on Sunday, December 1, when the beloved story of A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life on stage at 3 p.m. Families can enjoy this heartwarming holiday classic as they join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang to sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas. Van Wert LIVE makes it complete with a special appearance from Santa himself in the lobby before the show.

“This weekend is a true celebration of the holidays, and we’re thrilled to bring two very different but equally special shows to our stage,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert Live. “Forever Motown is the perfect way to celebrate this weekend with high-energy hits and incredible talent. A Charlie Brown Christmas brings a family tradition to life that will inspire the true meaning of the season.”

Whether you’re a fan of classic Motown or looking to share the joy of Charlie Brown with the little ones, the Niswonger has something for everyone this weekend. Make plans to join us for a holiday celebration you won’t forget!

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of annual sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.