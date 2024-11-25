Applicants sought for second ward seat

VW independent news

Van Wert City Council is looking to fill an empty seat, which became vacant on Friday with the resignation of Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow.

Anyone interested in filling the seat must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the second ward and a registered voter. The deadline to notify the city of interest is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, by calling Executive Secretary Tina Miller at 419-0308 or by emailing her at tmiller@vanwert.org.

Applicants for the seat will be interviewed during council’s December 9 meeting and it’s expected someone will be appointed that night.

