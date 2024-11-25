Christmas at Fountain Park!

The Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Parks Department are all inviting the public to Christmas at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert tomorrow night, November 27. Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward will lead the countdown and will illuminate the park at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate from the Girl Scouts and cookies and coffee will be provided by the YWCA and kids will be able to meet Santa. There will be live reindeer and a sleigh, holiday music and friendly characters handing out candy canes to the little ones. VW independent file photo