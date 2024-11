Cougars vs. Blue Jays game postponed

VW independent sports

The Saturday, November 30 boys basketball game between Van Wert and Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert High School has been postponed due to the extended football playoff run by the Blue Jays. The game was slated to be the second game of the season for the Cougars and the season opener for Delphos St. John’s. The two schools are working on a makeup date.