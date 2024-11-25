Girls hoops: Van Wert wins big

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert led 15-0 after the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a resounding 50-20 win over Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Jazzlyn Florence was the catalyst for the Cougars, as she scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter. She added five more points in the second stanza and Van Wert took a 26-8 lead into the locker room at halftime. Katie DeAmicis caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the period, helping Van Wert to a 42-12 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Bella Behm and Amaya Dowdy each added five points for Van Wert. Aubrey Frankhouser was Lima Central Catholic’s leading scorer with five points.

The Cougars connected on eight three-pointers during the game, compared to just one by Lima Central Catholic. Free throws were few and far between, as Van Wert converted 4-of-7 attempts, while the Thunderbirds hit 5-of-8 foul shots.

Van Wert (1-1) will host Marion Local next Tuesday.