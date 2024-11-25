Jacqueline Marie Profit

Jacqueline Marie Profit, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2024, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Van Wert.

She was born on November 23, 1943, in Convoy, the daughter of Elvin Charles Rhoades and Esther Leretta (Thornell) Rhoades, who both preceded her in death. On August 18, 1963, she married Charles David Profit who preceded her in death on December 29, 2022.

Family survivors include her two children, Brennan L. Profit (Ann Marshall) of Van Wert and Deborah (Heath) Waltenburg of Antwerp; two grandchildren, Hailey (Katie) Reinhart of Redmond, Washington, and Megan Profit of Bentonville, Arkansas; two step-grandchildren, Kenneth (Kari) Marshall of Germantown, Ohio and Dawn (Gabe) McConn of Cary, North Carolina; great step-grandchildren, London (McKenzie) Marshall and Stella McConn; one sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Ries of Venedocia; niece, Lisa (Britney) Riffe-Ries; great nephew, Arlo Riffe-Ries and brother-in-law, Dale (Judy) Profit.

Jacqueline graduated from Crestview High School in 1961 and attended Asbury College. She was a farmer’s wife and worked at the Van Wert Wal-Mart where she retired from. Jacqueline was also a member of the Kingsley Church and was the longtime choir director there.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Nicole Profit and her in-laws Kent and Grace Profit.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Kingsley Church of Ohio City with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Calling hours are 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment took place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society or to the donor’s choice.

