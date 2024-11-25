Marie Elaine Verville

Marie Elaine Verville, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 22, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born September 18, 1942, in Utica, New York, to Adolph and Marie (Scuro) Danella. Elaine married J. Maurice Verville on October 12, 1968, He preceded her in death in 1995.

Elaine Verville

Throughout her life, Elaine worked in banking and accounting, retiring from Do It Best Corporation in New Haven.

She had an incredible mind for numbers, and was meticulous and detailed in all areas of her life. She competed in the Run, Jane, Run women’s sports program in Fort Wayne for many years. Elaine excelled at golf and was a formidable racquetball player, winning several championships. She loved exploring the western United States. Lake Tahoe was her favorite vacation spot. Elaine was also a voracious reader with an extensive personal library.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Mark (Tonia) Verville of Van Wert, and Daniel (Nicole) Verville of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Emma (Liam Ireland) Verville, Zachary Verville, Rachel Verville, Lillian Verville, Sarah Verville, and Ben Verville; sister, Dianna Fialla of Orlando, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Slater; husband, and her dearest companion and traveling partner of 23 years, Linda Coughlin.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn at a later date.

Memorials can be given in memory of Elaine to the Eckhart Public Library.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.