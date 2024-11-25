Proposed council swap doesn’t happen

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A potential swap of Van Wert City Council seats didn’t happen Monday night. In fact, it’s not going to happen at all.

Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow announced earlier this month that he was resigning from council effective November 22, because his family purchased a house in the fourth ward. After he made the announcement it was suggested that he and current At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers switch council seats, as Bowers lives in the city’s second ward.

Bowers was absent from Monday night’s council meeting, but wrote a letter that was read aloud by Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore. In the letter, Bowers said after talking with several people who elected her, she decided to stay in the at-large seat and would not make the switch. She also nominated former Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett for the now-vacant seat. Stinnett served one term but chose not to seek re-election in 2023 due to health issues.

Because Bowers wasn’t present at the meeting, her nomination couldn’t be made into a motion. Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas suggested giving time to allow anyone interested in the vacant seat to notify the city. Because council seats are non-partisan, current council members have 30 days from Dettrow’s resignation to fill the seat. After that, the decision can be made by Mayor Ken Markward.

Stinnett was present at the meeting and said he’s willing to serve the second ward if needed and indicated his health problems have been resolved.

“I was okay with the switch, I’m not okay with my seat being blank,” he said. “If the second ward needs me, I’m here, but I completely agree with Mr. Kallas, let the people talk. I love my ward, I care about my ward – if you need me I’m here, if you choose to go with someone else, I completely understand, I just don’t want my ward to be unrepresented.”

Council decided to accept applications from any interested second ward resident, including Stinnett. Applicants must live in the second ward and be a registered voter. The deadline to notify the city of interest in the seat is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 5. Anyone interested should contact Executive Secretary Tina Miller at 419-238-0308 or via email at tmiller@vanwert.org. Applicants for the seat will be interested in executive session at the December 9 meeting of city council and a decision is expected that night. Dettrow’s replacement would then sit in on the remainder of the meeting.