State Fire Marshal urges holiday safety

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging families across the state to prioritize fire safety this Thanksgiving. With the holiday season upon us, the kitchen can become a hub of activity, potentially leading to increased fire risks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents compared to other days. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve rank second and third respectively.

Thanksgiving Day is also the No. 1 day for oven fires in the U.S. Photo submitted

“Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and delicious food, but it also comes with heightened dangers in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day during the year. Given the many distractions that may be present around the home, it’s important to always stay vigilant and attentive while cooking to ensure you and your guests stay fire safe.”

To help minimize the risk of cooking fires during the upcoming holiday season, SFM offers the following safety tips:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Always stay in the general location where food is being cooked. In addition, use timers to remind yourself of food that may be on the stove or in the oven.

Keep kids and pets away from cooking areas. While playing, ensure young children and pets maintain a safe distance of at least three feet from indoor and outdoor cooking areas.

Use this as a teachable moment. Consider involving your children in the cooking process while also teaching them how to do so safely.

Keep flammable materials away from heat sources. Paper towels, napkins and other combustibles should be stored safely away from heat sources, such as stoves, air and oil fryers, and grills.

Use caution with turkey fryers. Only utilize turkey fryers outdoors and away from structures. Turkey fryers should not be used inside garages. Be sure to use the appropriate amount of oil to avoid overflows, which can cause dangerous and intense fires.

Have a fire extinguisher ready. In addition to having an extinguisher on hand, make sure you understand how to use it if needed. If a fire becomes unmanageable, evacuate your home immediately and call 911.

“Holiday celebrations can be easily ruined by fires, which are often preventable,” Marshal Reardon said. “By staying alert and following some simple safety tips, Ohioans can help ensure a safe Thanksgiving and holiday season for all.”

In addition to practicing cooking safety tips, it’s important that Ohioans make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes, both of which can save lives.

According to the NFPA, the risk of dying in a home fire is reduced by nearly 60 percent when there are working smoke detectors in the home. Before hosting friends and family this holiday season, be sure to test your smoke alarms and change their batteries to ensure they are working properly. While smoke alarms can’t prevent a fire from happening, they can give occupants extra time to escape a home in the event of an incident.

CO is a poisonous gas that is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, and can kill individuals without warning. Many home appliances such as furnaces, gas water heaters, generators, gas stoves, and space heaters can be a source of CO, which is why SFM encourages all Ohioans to have a CO detector in their home.