Student injured while crossing for bus

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARTHUR — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, a passenger vehicle and a Paulding school bus.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday on County Road 209, near Township Road 184 in Auglaize Township in Paulding County. A preliminary investigation showed the Paulding Exempted Village Schools bus, operated by David E. Parrish, 65, of Oakwood, was stopped in southbound lane with its red lights flashing while picking up students. A Jeep Patriot driven by Jennifer Burgei, 26, of Cloverdale, failed to yield to the bus and struck a student who was crossing the roadway. The Jeep then hit the school bus before going off the left side of the roadway.

Burgei, the student who was crossing the roadway and two students on the bus all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on-scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize Township Fire Department, Ayersville Fire Department, Defiance Fire and Rescue Division, Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department, Paulding Exempted Village Schools and R&O Services.