Van Wert City Council covers a lot of ground on Monday

Safety-Service Direcctor Jay Fleming talks about increasing EMS rates next year, while Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald takes notes. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

EMS rates in Van Wert are expected to rise in 2025.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming addressed the pending increase. He noted the city is a billing EMS department and has to set rates every few years and he added the city’s billing consultants recommended increasing billing rates to keep pace with Medicare.

He gave an example and said basic life support transporation will go from $650 to $900, while advanced life support will go from $850 to $1,100. Fleming also said mileage will go from $15 to $25.

“These are rates that we have to have in place since we do bill Medicare,” Fleming said. “Just remember, we ‘soft bill’ residents of Van Wert, so these are rates that are going to be charged to a party’s insurance company.”

Legislation to address the rate increase is expected to be on the agenda for the next council meeting.

Fleming also provided an update on the ongoing Leeson Ave. reconstruction project and said about 75 percent of the sidewalk, bike path and multi-use path are concreted and he said all driveways are in, but work will continue as weather conditions permit.

“We’re going to pour as much concrete as we can the next two days because we’re probably about to lose our (good) weather,” Fleming said.

At the request of city resident Mark Davis, Fleming agreed to study speeds at Race and Frothingham streets. Davis previously requested a stop sign at the intersection, but the request was rejected.

During his report to council, Law Director John Hatcher said there’s been an increase in traffic citations for truckers driving on non-truck routes, especially Liberty-Union Road to Wren Landeck Road.

“Because of the number of accidents, specifically fatalities on that route, that route is a litte more heavily patrolled for safety reasons,” he explained.

Mayor Ken Markward gave a plug for the Brumback Library’s upcoming holiday open house, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 5. The event will feature live music, holiday decorations and refreshments, and those who attend will have a chance to vote on one of several “ugly sweaters” on display.

“Whichever sweater is selected with the most votes – I will wear it to the December 9 city council meeting,” Markward said. “In case anybody wants to chose what they think I should wear that night go the library on December 5.”

Council members approved three ordinances alllowing for raises for various non-union city employees in the police and fire departments, along with workers in the auditor’s and income tax offices and Van Wert Municipal Court.

At the suggestion of City Auditor Erika Blackmore, a third and final reading on the city’s 2025 budget was tabled until the next council meeting, when the full council is expected to present. At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers was absent from Monday’s meeting and the second ward seat is vacant, following the resignation of Jordan Dettrow (see story below).

Prior to the meeting, a “Council of the Whole” meeting was held to discuss options for dealing with a house at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Central Ave. The house, which is rented, typically has a number of items in the yard in violation of the city’s junk and rubbish ordinance. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler said the city needs to look at different ways of cleaning it up, including citing the owner of the property instead of the renter. Hatcher noted the occupant has been cited eight times since 2022. It was suggested the charges be filed under Ohio Revised Code, which allows for jail time, whereas the city’s ordinance doesn’t. Hatcher said he plans to research the matter further.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.