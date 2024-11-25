YWCA explains build vs. renovate

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to reveal its plans for a new facility aimed at expanding and improving its survivor services and youth development programs. This decision follows a comprehensive seven-year process, including the implementation of three strategic plans, a feasibility study, discussions with consultants and community stakeholders, consultations with both traditional and historical architects, and reviews of various property appraisals. The decision was made with thoughtful consideration of the organization’s long-term needs and the significant impact a new building will have on its ability to better serve the community.

Thanks to the generous donation of land from the Marsh Foundation, the YWCA is now in a position to move forward with plans for a new facility.

The YWCA’s new facility will replace its current one on West Main St. in Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Although renovating the current building was considered, the high costs for remediation and renovation, estimated to be $7-$12 million more than constructing a new facility, made it financially unrealistic. In addition to the high financial costs, the YWCA also faced the challenge of continuing to provide essential services to survivors during construction. Given the trauma experienced by those in the shelter, living in a construction zone could negatively impact their recovery and create additional stress.

The new facility is estimated to cost between $12-15 million, with the YWCA planning to raise approximately half of this amount through state and federal grants, as well as foundations. This new building will allow the YWCA to centralize and expand all its programs and services in a single location, enhancing efficiency and strengthening its long-term impact. A key feature of the new facility will be the addition of housing for homeless women and families, addressing a critical need in Van Wert County.

This project is expected to take 3-4 years, during which time the YWCA will continue to provide quality services to the community from its existing location. The YWCA remains committed to being good stewards of the current building, maintaining it for the time being while also exploring the best possible use of the existing structure in the coming years.

This new facility is not just a new building; it’s a long-term investment in the future of Van Wert County and the many individuals the YWCA serves. The YWCA is excited about this new chapter and is grateful for the community’s support as they work toward providing even better services to those in need for the next 100 years.

For additional details about the YWCA Capital Campaign, please reach out to Kimberly Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.