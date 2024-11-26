David D. Gunter

David D. Gunter, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Mercy St. Rita’s in Lima.

He was born June 12, 1942, to Dayton and Dulcie (Ketchum) Gunter, who both preceded him in death.

He was a proud veteran of the Ohio National Guard and had a special love for gardening, the outdoors, baseball and was a talented mandolin player. He retired from General Dynamics, in Lima, and had also spent many years at International Harvester in Fort Wayne.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila (Fuerst) Gunter; three sons, David Gunter of Columbus, Jeff (Amy) Gunter and Daniel Gunter both of Van Wert; two daughters, Tiffany Gunter and Laurie Brown; grandchildren, Nathan Gunter, Brittni Wenning, Ryan Gunter, Julia Gunter and Addie Gunter; four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Diane (David) Shinn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and William Gunter.

A private family burial was held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.