Delivery or rides deadline is today

VW independent staff

A reminder that 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) is the deadline to schedule meal delivery or a ride to the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. The church office number is 419.238.2788. The office will be closed Thanksgiving Day and cannot accept last minute changes to the delivery schedule.

A full turkey dinner will offered free of charge for anyone in the community who is alone or in need of a helping hand this holiday season. You may eat in or carry out from 12-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the TFC Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.