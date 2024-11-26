Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Vantage Career Center seniors Megan Hoersten and Hailey Waltmire and Megan Hoersten as Students of the Month for November. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Pictured left to right are Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair, Megan Hoersten and Hailey Waltmire. Photo submitted