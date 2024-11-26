Tuesday roundup: hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Crestview 54 Parkway 23

ROCKFORD — Kaci Gregory and Ellie Kline combined for 34 points and Crestview improved to 2-1 with a 54-23 victory over Parkway on Tuesday.

Gregory scored 18 points, including seven in the first quarter, while Kline finished with 16 points, including five each in the first and third quarters. Kennedy Crider and Josie Kulwicki each added eight points. Megan Hughes led Parkway with 12 points.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 17-6 first quarter lead, then led 27-14 at halftime. Any hopes of a Parkway comeback were squashed in the third quarter, as Crestview outscored the hosts 18-2 to take a 45-16 lead entering the final period.

Parkway will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday and Crestview will host Lima Central Catholic next Thursday.

Bowling

Celina 2620 Lincolnview 2107 (boys)

Celina 2278 Lincolnview 1966 (girls)

CELINA — At Plaza Lanes, Celina swept Van Wert in non-conference bowling action on Tuesday.

Pacey Early led the Lancers with a 149-169-318 series, followed by Grayden Clay (121-167-288), Aaron Garay (129-125-254), Logan Block (106-148-254), and Jade Hundley (123-122-245)

The Lady Lancers were led by Gweny Goins (173-156-329), followed by Aydreigh Hanicq (148-145-293), Karighan King (104-126-230), Hadley Goins (108-117-225), and Lily Wyatt (115-102-217).

Lincolnview will return to action December 7 against Temple Christian.