2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 15

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This state semifinal edition of Pigskin Pick’Em will be short and sweet. That’s because just four area teams are left and they’ll square off against each other in their respective divisions. It’ll be the NWC vs. the MAC in Divisions VI and VII and I think the vast majority of people will agree its no big surprise. Congratulations to those four teams – Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Coldwater and Marion Local. You know it’s truly been a great season when you get to practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Last week, I went 3-1, with the only mistake being that I picked Patrick Henry over Bluffton. As it turns out, the Pirates seemed to be in control the entire game. My playoff record is now 39-6 (86.6 percent) and my overall season record is 194-44 (81.5 percent).

State semifinals

Division VI

Bluffton (13-1) vs. Coldwater (13-1)

What a season it’s been for the Pirates, who have rolled to 13 in 14 games, with the only loss coming to Columbus Grove in the regular season finale. Not too shabby at all, especially given the fact the Bulldogs are in the Division VII state semifinals. Bluffton lost some key players to graduation but head coach Jeff Richards was able to plug in replacements without missing a beat. In many ways, his 2024 team was even stronger than last year’s squad. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the reward for all of this success is facing powerhouse Coldwater. The Cavaliers also come in 13-1, with the only loss coming to Marion Local in the regular season finale. Again, not too shabby at all. In my book, Coldwater is the favorite to win the Division VI state title. While I love the idea of seeing one or two NWC teams play for a state title or titles, I have to go with the favored Cavaliers.

The pick: Coldwater

Columbus Grove (14-0) vs. Marion Local (14-0)

As I noted earlier this week, with all due respect, this is the real state championship game in Division VII. I wish the OHSAA would have re-bracketed to allow these two teams a chance to meet next week, but going by geography, a traditional factor, this was inevitable. The same can be said for the other two state semifinal participants, Hillsdale and Danville. Those two schools are separated by about a 35 minute drive. In some ways, this matchup parallels the Division VI state semifinal game. It’s been a great season for Columbus Grove, one of the very best in school history but the reward is playing a Marion Local team that many consider to be the program’s best of all time. It’s hard to argue that fact. The only team that come even remotely close to the Flyers is Minster, twice, and in reality Marion Local was in control the whole time in those two games. Even though these two teams were ranked No. 1-2 in the final Associated Press poll, it would be considered a big upset if Columbus Grove wins. I have to go with the defending state champion Flyers.

The pick: Marion Local

Next week, I’ll end the 2024 Pigskin Pick’Em feature by picking all seven state championship games.