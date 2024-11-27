Governors place wager on “The Game”

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ahead of The Ohio State Buckeye’s rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines, Governor Mike DeWine has placed a friendly wager with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“With a spot to play in the Big 10 championship on the line, Fran and I are confident the Buckeyes will emerge victorious in the greatest rivalry in college football ,” Governor DeWine said. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet with Governor Whitmer, showcasing some of the finest treats Ohio has to offer. O-H!”

Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer have placed their annual OSU-Michigan wager.

Governor DeWine has wagered a candy basket, highlighting local Ohio candy companies and flavors. The basket will include buckeyes from Perrysburg’s Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes, chocolate covered pretzels from Cleveland’s Malley’s Chocolates, assorted chocolates from Dayton’s Esther Price Candies, and a bag of Bryan-based Dum-Dums lollipops.

On November 30, The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the University of Michigan Wolverines in Columbus. The state of Ohio wishes the Buckeyes the best of luck in the rivalry game.

“I can’t wait to watch the Michigan Wolverines beat The Ohio State Buckeyes for the fourth year in a row alongside thousands of college football fans across the nation,” Governor Whitmer said. “I’m confident our Wolverines are going to come out on top on Saturday, and I’m happy to wager Governor DeWine some amazing Michigan-shaped gummies. Go Blue!”

Governor Whitmer has wagered a pack of Michi-Gummies from Shurms Candy, a local Michigan company with locations across the state. The Michi-Gummies are in the shape of Michigan and flavors of Michigan: cherry, raspberry, apple, grape, strawberry and watermelon.