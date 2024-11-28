Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert has come alive for the holiday season. This year’s edition of Christmas at Fountain Park made its debut Wednesday night and despite less than ideal conditions, a good crowd was on hand for the festivities. The W. Main St. park is filled with all sorts of Christmas and holiday inflatibles, lights and more. The display, made possible through the work of many volunteers, will be open to the public on a nightly basis, weather permitting, through the Christmas holiday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent