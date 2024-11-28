Leadership applications being accepted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2025 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January-September 2025 with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.

In 2024 the Leadership Van Wert County program celebrated its 30th year. The 2024 Leadership Van Wert Cohort recently completed their program year and partnered with Main Street Van Wert to raise funds for a portion of the downtown clock renovation project, as well as adopting a resident “room’ with the YWCA of Van Wert County.

The Chamber announced that Northwest State Community College will continue as the exclusive sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program in 2025. The regional community college based in Archbold, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts & sciences; business & public services, nursing & allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert county.

“Our mission is to provide access to education, and we remain committed to serving Van Wert and surrounding communities by launching a full-service facility in the near future,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez noted.

To learn more about the program click this link which will take you to the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce website, or if you are interested in being a part of the 2025 cohort: Click here to apply. Applications are due by the end of the day on Friday December 6, 2024.

Contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com for more information.