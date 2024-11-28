Flagstar mades donation to BDC

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) is lauding Flagstar Bank for a generous grant of $125,000 to support community programs and initiatives. This significant contribution will directly impact the economic development efforts and quality of life in the Van Wert area.

Flagstar Bank’s support will be instrumental in funding various initiatives that enhance the overall appeal and functionality of the community through VWAEDC administered programs.

Pictured from left to right are Christina Martin, VWAEDC Program Manager; Kyle Luth, Flagstar Van Wert Branch Leader, and Brent Stevens, VWAEDC Executive Director. Photo submitted

“We are incredibly grateful for Flagstar Bank’s commitment to our community,” said Christina Martin, Programs Manager at VWAEDC. “Their generous grant will empower us to continue our mission of fostering growth and creating a vibrant future for Van Wert.”

“At Flagstar Bank, we’re committed to being more than just a financial institution. We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting local initiatives,” said Kyle Luth, Flagstar Van Wert Branch Leader. “By partnering with organizations like the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, we can make a real difference in the lives of our customers and neighbors.”

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. Through various programs and initiatives, the VWEDC strives to create a thriving community for businesses and residents alike.