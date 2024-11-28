State: be responsible this holiday season

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Divisions of Liquor Control and Cannabis Control, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging Ohioans to practice social responsibility this holiday season, particularly as it relates to the use of alcohol and cannabis products.

“As Ohioans come together this holiday season, it’s important to remember that while it’s a time to give thanks and celebrate, it’s equally important to prioritize safety and responsibility,” said DOLC Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “We encourage all Ohioans to enjoy the festivities with a sense of personal accountability, and we urge permit holders to ensure that alcohol is served responsibly, keeping it out of the wrong hands. Let’s make this holiday season a time of gratitude and safe enjoyment for all.”

Ohioans are reminded of the following:

Celebrate Responsibly – If you’re attending a holiday party or event where alcohol is being served, be sure to drink plenty of water, eat a meal and make plans for a safe ride home. Obey all of Ohio’s open container laws and pay close attention to signage that identifies boundaries of temporary liquor permitted events and Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs).

Host Responsibly – Party hosts should make sure they provide alcohol-free options and food to their guests. They should also help to ensure all guests get home safely, including arranging alternative transportation, if necessary.

Serve Responsibly – Event hosts should not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age, or to individuals who are already intoxicated.

Cannabis Use – What’s Legal vs. Illegal – Following the launch of non-medical cannabis sales in the state this summer, DCC reminds Ohioans that, according to the initiated statute passed by voters last November, the use of non-medical cannabis in a public area is considered a minor misdemeanor. Like alcohol, use of non-medical cannabis by individuals under the age of 21 is prohibited, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines as well as jail time. In addition, Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces also applies to marijuana.

“As we prepare to celebrate with friends and loved ones this upcoming season, it’s critical that anyone who chooses to use products containing cannabis do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa. “Cannabis can cause significant and sudden impairment, which is why these products have no place in or near vehicles, near children, or around other activities in which impairment could jeopardize the health and safety of others.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), developing brains, such as those in young adults, are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) because the brain continues to develop until the age of 25.

Liquor permit holders are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages to underage individuals or allowing them to consume those beverages at their establishments. Proactive measures such as checking identification to verify customers are 21 or older – not just at the door, but at the point of sale – are a good start. It’s also good practice for staff to compare the photo that is shown on the ID to the purchasing consumer, and to ask questions regarding information contained on their ID. In addition, permitted establishments should take measures to prevent staff or consumers from bringing cannabis and illegal drugs into their establishments, onto adjacent sidewalks, or into parking lots.

The holiday season is often the most dangerous time on Ohio roadways each year. So far in 2024 through November 5, there were 896 fatal crashes in Ohio, resulting in 962 deaths. Of those 896 fatal crashes, 414 (or 46 percent) were directly related to alcohol and/or drug impairment. During that same timeframe, OSHP made 12,561 impaired-driving arrests. Of those arrests, 508 were the result of a driver being found with a combination of marijuana and another drug in their system.

“For the Ohio State Highway Patrol, protecting Ohio’s roadways and the people who travel them is our top priority, especially during the busy holiday season,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We ask that everyone do their part to make this a season of togetherness by planning ahead, making responsible choices and avoiding impaired driving. Together, we can ensure a safer season for all Ohioans.”

According to Ohio Revised Code Section 3780.36, individuals are prohibited from operating a vehicle, watercraft, bike, etc., while under the influence of marijuana.

Motorists travelling across the state are encouraged to contribute to a safer Ohio by safely calling #677 to report impaired and distracted drivers.