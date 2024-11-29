Carolyn Collins

Carolyn Collins, 79, a devoted mother, avid reader, and lover of life, passed away peacefully on on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on August 5, 1945, in Marion, Ohio, to Robert and Maxine (Chaney) Cocherl, who both preceded her in death. Carolyn dedicated her life to her family and her career and leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and an insatiable curiosity for learning.

Carolyn Collins

A 1963 graduate of Harding High School in Marion, Carolyn went on to earn her degree from Miami University in 1967. Her thirst for learning was reflected in everything she did, always striving to stay informed and insightful.

A true lover of beauty and art, Carolyn found profound joy in reading, classical music, pottery, and nature-though she preferred to appreciate it from the comfort of an air-conditioned room! She possessed a refined taste for the finer things in life but never sought wealth; rather, she emphasized the value of reflection and appreciation for the world around her. Her ability to see the beauty in everyday life and to recognize the majesty and goodness of God served as a testament to her character.

The blizzard of 1978 left an indelible mark on Carolyn’s life. Huddling together for warmth during that storm with her daughter in their mobile home became an unforgettable memory that shaped her perspective. The experience inspired her practical side, leading her to always be prepared, stockpiling blankets, non-electric sources of heat, and non-perishable food. She developed a deep empathy for those affected by storms and life’s challenges, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand.

Throughout her life, Carolyn prioritized family above all else, often cherishing visits with her beloved daughter, Bethany Schiffli, son-in-law, Matthew, and her adored grandchildren, Luke, Katherine, and Jacob. She poured her heart into her family and was always looking to spend quality time with them, sharing laughter and love in every gathering.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Carolyn will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at Pleasant Cemetery, Marion. In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes, public visitation will not be observed.

As we gather to remember Carolyn, let’s carry forward her legacy of love, resilience, and appreciation for the little things that bring joy to our lives. She will be deeply missed but always remembered in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

To share in Carolyn’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.