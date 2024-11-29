Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area non-conference boys high school basketball games played on Friday, November 29.
Allen East 69 Perry 55
Arlington 55 Fort Jennings 44
Bryan 49 Edgerton 45
Crestview 61 Van Wert 44
Edon 58 Ayersville 48
Hicksville 46 Fairview 42
Kalida 71 Antwerp 45
Leipsic 65 Cory-Rawson 33
Lima Central Catholic 58 Elida 52
Ottoville 46 New Bremen 41 (OT)
Paulding 67 Continental 23
Parkway 61 Upper Scioto Valley 45
Shawnee 60 Bath 41
St. Marys Memorial 51 New Knoxville 39
Spencerville 71 St. Henry 45
Versailles 45 Celina 38
Wayne Trace 63 Lincolnview 44
POSTED: 11/29/24 at 10:19 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports