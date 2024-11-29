Juan Olivarez Valle Sr.

Juan Olivarez Valle Sr., 76, of Willshire, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2024, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on March 14, 1948, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the son of Adan Reyna Valle and Isabel (Olivarez) Valle, who both preceded him in death. He had been married to Maria (Garcia) Valle for over 45 years, who survives at home.

Other family survivors are four sons, Miguel Valle (Brandi Valle) of Van Wert, Marcus Valle (Gavi Eguia) of Toledo, Adam (Carrie) Valle of Decatur, Indiana and Travis (Nicole) Valle of Willshire; 21 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; two brothers, Martin Valle and Leandro Valle, and three sisters, Matilde V. Garcia, Alicia Valle and Margarita Duran.

He was a truck driver and was the definition of a hard working man. Throughout his life he did many things, driving dump trucks, laying concrete, construction, carpentry and so much more. He really was the jack of all trades. Juan enjoyed fishing, hunting, but most of all you would always find him taking care of his land. He was and always will be a very loved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. His legacy will forever live on through his familia.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Juan G. Valle, Jr., and a brother, Dionicio Valle.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, December 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert with a funeral service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating.

Preferred memorials: to the family of Juan O. Valle, Sr.

