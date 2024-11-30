Lancers can’t keep pace with Raiders

VW independent sports

HAVILAND — Lincolnview and Wayne Trace found themselves tied 31-31 at halftime Friday’s season opener, but the Raiders were able to pull away for a 63-54 victory.

In the first quarter, Carter Clemens scored seven points and Wayne Trace led 13-11 at the end of the period. In the second quarter, Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt fired in eight points, including a pair of treys, while Zander Coil and Bennett Kill each scored five points and the Lancers forged a halftime time. Meanwhile, Clemens scored s and Laukhuf added a pair of buckets in the second period.

However, Wayne Trace (1-0) pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 18-10 to take a 49-41 lead into the final stanza. Clemens added seven more points in the third quarters, while Overholt poured in a pair of triples for the Lancers. Overholt went on to finish with six treys and 20 points, along with a team high eight rebounds. Zander Coil added seven points and six rebounds and Max Hammons finished with six points.

In the fourth quarter, Laukhuf scored eight points while Caden Sinn added five. Laukhuf finished the game with 16 points and Sinn tallied 13 points, including three treys. Bennett Kill had 11 points and seven rebounds for Lincolnview (0-1).

Wayne Trace finished the game 23-of-46 from the floor and 12-of-18 from the foul line with 24 rebounds and just five turnovers. Lincolnview was 20-of-50 shooting and 7-of-8 from the free throw line with 27 rebounds and 12 turnovers.

The Raiders will host Parkway tonight, while Lincolnview will travel to Upper Scioto Valley next Friday.