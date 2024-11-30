Open house…

The Brumback Library’s second annual open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the main branch on W. Main St. in Van Wert. The event will include live music from local musicians, cookies and refreshments provided by the First Presbyterian Chuch and “Christmas in Full Color”, holiday decorations presented by the Evergeen Garden Club. In addition, those who attend will have a chance to vote on one of several ugly sweaters on display. The “winning” sweater will then be worn by Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward during the December 9 meeting of Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent