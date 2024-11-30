OSHP/MSP out in full force

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during “The Game” on Saturday. There is definitely a rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes and to help keep the roadways safe on game day, troopers from both states will crack down on impaired drivers.

“The best way to keep the roads safe during this weekend’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game is for all drivers to make safety a priority,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Whether you’re cheering for Scarlet and Gray or Maize and Blue, safe driving habits are key. By following speed limits, properly wearing a safety belt and designating a sober driver, we can ensure everyone enjoys The Game safely and responsibly.”

Whether heading to Columbus this weekend or hosting a party, make sure everyone has a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“There is absolutely no reason to drive impaired – ever,” said Colonel James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Enjoy the game and the celebrations that come with it but please be responsible because lives depend on it. Protect yourself and others on the road by using a ride-share service or if driving, only drive sober, avoid distractions, and wear your seatbelt.”

Since The Game takes place in Columbus this year, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office is offering $20 Lyft rideshare credits across Ohio to curb impaired driving. The credits are made possible through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Motorists are encouraged to safely dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.