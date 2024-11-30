Salvation Army in need of assistance

The Van Wert Salvation Army is down one officer due to illiness and Major Deborah Weigner is in need of bell ringers, businesses who will partner with the Salvation Army to be a kettle sponsor, and Angel Tag sponsors. The local Salvation Army has more than 100 tags to buy gifts for children.

Call Weigner at 419.910.9332 for more information about becoming a bell ringer, kettle sponsorships and Angel Tag sponsors. There are perks for businesses who become kettle sponsors.