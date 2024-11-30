VW independent news briefs

VW independent staff

Leaf pickup winding down

A reminder that the final scheduled week of fall leaf pickup in Van Wert will begin on Monday, December 2. The final day of leaf pickup will be Friday, December 6.

Leaves should be put in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday. If leaves are not in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up. There is no breakdown from ward to ward so make sure leaves are by the curb and in bags by 7 a.m. Monday.

Council seat deadline near

The deadline is fast approaching to submit applications to fill a vacant Van Wert City Council seat in the city’s second ward. The seat came open November 22, after the resignation of former City Councilman Jordan Dettrow, who moved out of the second ward.

The deadline to notify the city of interest is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, by calling Executive Secretary Tina Miller at 419.238.0308 or by emailing her at tmiller@vanwert.org. Anyone interested in filling the seat must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the second ward and a registered voter. Applicants for the seat will be interviewed during council’s December 9 meeting and it’s expected someone will be appointed that night.

Donations to be distributed

Over 20 schools and charities that serve residents of the Delphos City Schools district will share in $270,000 in donations to be provided by the Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation in Delphos during a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday December 3, at the Delphos Club on N. Main St. in downtown Delphos. The non-profit foundation uses proceeds from annual investments to provide the donations based on applications from the recipients. With this year’s donations, the foundation will have contributed approximately $7 million since it was created in the 1990s.

Vantage Career Center board to meet

Vantage Career Center’s final school board meeting of 2024 will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, in the district board room. The monthly meeting is open to the public. Following the meeting, the board will enjoy its annual holiday dinner.