George St. fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 700 block of George St. late Sunday morning. The call came in at approximately 11:15 a.m. and upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the basement of the two-story home. The fire came up onto the first floor of the structure. The Ohio City Fire Department was called for mutual aid and the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT were also at the scene. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer