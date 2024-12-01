Knights fall to Miller City 41-35

VW independent sports

MILLER CITY — Plagued by 18 turnovers, Crestview fell to Miller City 41-35 in non-conference boys basketball action on Saturday. It was the second game in as many nights for Crestview and the season opener for the Wildcats.

“The story of the night for night was turnovers for us,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We had way too many possessions where we didn’t get a shot.”

The Knights (1-1) raced out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, with Tommy Heffner accounting for six of Crestview’s points. However, the second quarter proved to be a defensive struggle, as the Knights netted just two points on a bucket by Wren Sheets, while Miller City (1-0) scored five points.

Crestview began the third period with a 15-10 lead but the Knights were outscored 17-11 and trailed 27-26 entering the fourth quarter. Heffner scored five points in the third quarter and Sheets added four. The Wildcats then outscored the Knights 14-9 in the fourth quarter, with eight points coming from the foul line.

Miller City’s Brendan Barlage led all scorers with 18 points, as the Wildcats went 12-of-36 from the floor and 13-of-18 from the free throw line with 20 rebounds (seven offensive rebounds) and eight turnovers. Heffner led Crestview with 12 points and Sheets added 10. The Knights were 14-of-32 shooting (2-of-11 from three point range), 5-of-9 from the foul line and pulled down 19 rebounds, with 17 of those coming on the defensive end.

Crestview will host Shawee on Friday night, then will travel to Parkway on Saturday. Friday’s game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.