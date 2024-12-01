Lancers, Cougars teaming up for the Y

VW independent staff/submitted information

Basketball fans from Lincolnview and Van Wert are invited to attend the YWCA Human Trafficking Awareness Game on Saturday, January 4. This marks the seventh consecutive year the two teams have joined forces to raise awareness about human trafficking and support the vital services provided by the YWCA.

An exciting day of basketball is scheduled with both the boys’ and girls’ varsity and junior varsity teams competing head-to-head. The junior varsity games will be held at Van Wert High School, with the girls’ game tipping off at 10 a.m. and the boys’ junior varsity game following immediately after. The varsity games will take place back-to-back at Lincolnview High School, with the girls’ game scheduled for 6 p.m. January 4, and the boys’ game to follow immediately afterward.

All basketball players and cheerleaders will be provided with keepsake t-shirts, sponsored by local businesses including Racster Renovations, Red Oak Realty (Amber Davis), Klosterman’s Pizza, Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home, Advanced Insurance Group, Elks Lodge 1197, Baker McClure Law, Superior Credit Union, First Financial Bank, Elling Construction, and Sister’s Embroidery. These sponsors have made it possible to provide over 110 t-shirts to local athletes.

“Without these generous sponsors, we could not provide shirts to all the athletes for this game,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. “The players and cheerleaders wear them year after year, and it continues to bring awareness to human trafficking and our services.”

Both student sections are planning a blackout theme to show support for the cause, and all fans are encouraged to wear black. In addition, black shirts featuring the same design as that worn by players and cheerleaders are available for purchase on the YWCA merchandise site until Tuesday, December 10.

All proceeds from shirt sales will directly benefit YWCA’s human trafficking services and programs. Click here to order. Cash and check payments are also accepted. For those who prefer to order a t-shirt using cash or check as payment or for more information about this event, please contact Julie Schaufelberger at [julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org].

“This game serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness about human trafficking and how the YWCA is working to provide support and services to those affected,” stated Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “Community members are encouraged to show support to their teams and for survivors of human trafficking.”

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of The United Way of Van Wert County.