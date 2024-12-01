Laurie S. Heath

Laurie S. Heath, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Born on April 20, 1959, in Van Wert, to Roger and Mildred (Gamble) Heath, who both preceded her in death, she was a lifelong resident of Van Wert, where she touched the hearts of many with her warm spirit.

Laurie proudly graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1977 and earned her degree from Northwestern Business College in Lima. She spent her professional life working in the office and billing department for the medical office in Mendon, and later at Medilab. Laurie also attended Kingsley Church, finding solace and companionship within her faith community.

Laurie’s love for her family was endless. She treasured the moments spent with her nieces and nephew, often whisking them away to the latest movies and sharing the joys of childhood with laughter and delight. She will be fondly remembered for her homemade cookies and the warmth they brought to family gatherings, as well as her skillful crocheting that added a personal touch to the lives of those she loved.

Laurie is survived by her sisters, Lisa Heath and Stacie (Kyle) Pollock; aunt, Janet (Doug) Miller, all of Van Wert; her favorite nephew, Austin Heath of Columbus; nieces, Kristin Heath of Ohio City, Alyssa (Blake) Myers of Antwerp, Haley Pollock, Jade Pollock, and Lyndsey Heath, all of Van Wert; as well as two great nephews, Zander and Braxton. In addition to her family, Laurie leaves behind her cherished feline companions, Mittens and Lovey, who were constant sources of comfort in her life.

In addition to her parents, Laurie was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Heath and great niece, Willow Rae Lynn Myers.

A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, where visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family for expenses.

To share in Laurie’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.