On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, December 3: Lincolnview at Paulding (girls)

Friday, December 6: Shawnee at Crestview (boys)

Saturday, December 7: Pettisville at Paulding (boys)

WERT

Tuesday, December 3: Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert (boys)

Friday, December 6: Parkway at Van Wert (boys)

Saturday, December 7: Van Wert at Wayne Trace (boys)

In addition, WERT will join the OHSAA network for two state championship football games. The radio station will carry Friday’s Division VI title game between Coldwater and Kirtland and Saturday’s Division VII championship game between Marion Local and Hillsdale. Pregame coverage for both games will begin at 10:10 a.m. and both games kick off at 10:30 a.m.