State championship game pairings set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Following the state semifinals Friday night, the pairings are now set for the 53rd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships. Seven title games will be played December 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, beginning with the Division II game on Thursday night.

OHSAA Football State Championships Pairing s

Division II – Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m. – Cincinnati Anderson (15-0) vs. Avon (15-0)

Division VII – Friday, December 6, 10:30 a.m. – Jeromesville Hillsdale (14-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division III – Friday, December 6, 3 p.m. – Columbus Bishop Watterson (15-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division I – Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m. – Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-2) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (14-1)

Division VI – Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m. – Coldwater (14-1) vs. Kirtland (15-0)

Division V – Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m. – Liberty Center (15-0) vs. Ironton (14-1)

Division IV – Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.- Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (15-0) vs. Sandusky Perkins (14-1)

All seven championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1, with streaming coverage at OHSAA.tv. In addition, the finals will be broadcast on the OHSAA Radio Network. Radio station WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will join the network for the Division VII title game between Marion Local and Hillsdale and the Division VI championship game between Coldwater and Kirtland.