Updated Christmas in the Village schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Here is the updated schedule for this weekend’s Christmas in the Village in downtown Convoy.

Friday December 6

Dining at Cheers & Gears Bar & Grille, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Knight Pizza.

Enjoy shopping from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders, Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose and Danny’s Food Mart.

Festival of Trees and snowman display – 3-6 p.m. at the Convoy Opera House.

Saturday December 7

Dining at Cheers & Gears Bar & Grille, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Knight Pizza and Flying Burrito (at market, carryout only).

Enjoy shopping from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kris Kringle Market; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Intensity Fitness/Recovery Massage (purchase gift cards), Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose and Danny’s Food Mart for donuts and coffee.

Story time and crafts at Brumback Library in Convoy at 9:30 a.m.

Fry Pie Pick Up – 10 a.m. to – 5 p.m. at the Fry Pie Bakery.

Train displays – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VMC Building.

Festival of Trees and snowman display – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Convoy Opera House and Annex.

Adult board and brush – 10 a.m. at Special Occasions.

Kids face painting and kids crafts – 12-2 p.m. at Special Occasions.

Santa Clause from 12-2 p.m. at the Village Square, sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.

Horse drawn wagon rides, 1-4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, sponsored by Convoy Lions Club.

Kids pinata, 2 p.m. in the Convoy Village Square.

Sunday December 8

Dining – 1-5 p.m. Flying Burrito (at market and carryout only) and Knight Pizza will be open from 3-11 p.m.

Shopping – 1-5 p.m. at Kris Kringle Market; 2-5 p.m. at Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Phunky Pheasant, Harting Homesteaders, Rebel Bean Coffee, Daily Dose and Danny’s Food Mart.

Cookie Walk – 12-2 p.m. at the Fry Pie Bakery while cookies last. Fry Pie sales- 1 p.m. at Fry Pie Bakery.

Festival of Trees and snowman display – 1-5 p.m. at the Opera House and Annex.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate – 1-5 p.m. next to the former bank.

Train display -1-5 p.m. in the VMC Building.

Pet parade – 2 p.m., registration at the Convoy Methodist Church parking lot.

Ugly sweater cookie decorating – 2 p.m. in the Annex.

Ugly sweater event – 3 p.m. in the Opera House.

Memory tree – 5 p.m. in the Convoy Village Square, reading the names and lighting the tree.

O Holy Night Children’s Candlelight Parade – 5 p.m.- Kids will meet at the Convoy Methodist Church and will parade to downtown, ending at the Convoy Village Square for the reading of the Christmas Story, caroling and prayer.

Sponsors for Christmas in the Village are the Convoy Lions Club, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Harting Farms, CCT Co., Harting Homesteaders, Cooper Farms, Raymond Hertz, The Phunky Pheasant, Cowan & Sons, Larry and Diane Webb, Leland Smith Insurance, Convoy Community Days, Greenway Bank, Recovery Massage, First Bank of Berne, Fiock Farms, and Laudick’s Jewelry