Rebecca “Becky” Eileen Anderson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the age of 57.

Rebecca Anderson

Becky was born February 13, 1967, in Decatur, Indiana, to Floyd Meyer and Ilo Brown Meyer.

Along with her parents, Becky is survived by her husband, Steve; sons, Brandon (Jessica), and Kyle (Shelene) and their children, Bennett, Rone, and Nolan; brother, Keith Meyer, and sister, Kris Etzler.

A celebration of life will be arranged for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, Clarksville, Tennessee.

